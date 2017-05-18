Rhode GAA the victim of a heartless daylight robbery

Rhode GAA club in Offaly have reported that their clubhouse was the subject of a daylight robbery on Wednesday, May 17.

On Wednesday evening, the club reported that a John Deere Push Lawn mower and strimmer were stolen from the Store Room at the clubhouse between the hours of 4:30pm and 6:30pm.

"The store room was locked but the lock was broken off the front door and off the locker where the strimmer was," the club said of the incident.

There were reports of unusual activity involving three separate vehicles in the area yesterday. they were reported in the Croghan and Rhode areas as being a Silver 2011 registered Audi, a Black 2012 registered Volkswagen Passat and an English registered van.

The small GAA club, home to the reigning county champion footballers, needs the equipment to maintain their grounds, and anyone with information regarding the robbery are encouraged to contact local Gardaí.

