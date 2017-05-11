Nominees announced for 2017 Tullamore Chamber Business Awards
The nominees for the 2017 Tullamore Chamber Business Awards have been revealed. A host of businesses, business people and individuals will battle it out in categories like Best Customer Service, Best Website/Social Media, Emerging New Business and Business Person of the Year.
The winners of the awards, sponsored by Medtronic, will be announced at the Business Awards Gala Dinner in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday, May 13.
A drinks reception will kick off the glittering awards night at 7.00pm and will be followed by a gala dinner at 8pm.
Tickets are on sale through Anne Starling at the Tullamore Chamber Office on 057-9323698 or alternatively on the website here. Their email address is info@tullamorechamber.com.
The nominees in each category are outlined below:
Best Customer Service Business
Allure
D&S Hardware
Galvin Tullamore
TC Physiotherapy
Rose Finlay Pharmacy
The Tullamore D.E.W. Old Bonded Warehouse
Best Customer Service Individual
Jackie Spain, JK Travel
James O Connor, FititOut
Joe Connolly, Midlands 103
Paul Bell, The Brewery Tap
Rose Finlay, Rose Finlay Pharmacy
Olivia Murray, Olivia Murray Beauty
Best Professional Service
TC Physiotherapy
Aspire
Niall J. Moran Solicitors
Lawless Funeral Directors
Brian Adams Solicitors
Aidan Walsh, Opticians
Best Website/Social Media
Ritzys Hairdressing
Dezynamite
Allure
Reveal Makeup Studios
TC Physiotherapy
Enchanted.ie
The Tullamore Floor Store
Business Person of the Year
John Conway, Fix my I
Martina Duffy, Duffy and Scott
Anthony and Kara Kearns (Joint Award)
William Shaw, WR Shaw
Olivia Murray, Olivia Murray Beauty
Community Achievment (Organisation/ Individual)
Team Tullamore
Michael Duignan
Pat Minnock
Hospitality (Bar, Hotels, Resturant, Venue)
The Brewery Tap
The Old Harbour Bar
Tullamore Court Hotel
The Tullamore D.E.W. old Bonded Warehouse
Shishir Resturant
Jenny's Kitchen
Fergies Bar
Cultural and Tourism
Lough Boora Discovery Park (Bord Na Mona)
The Tullamore D.E.W. old Bonded Warehouse
Emerging New Business
Contech Holding Ltd- Screen Hero Ltd.
The Nutrition Hub
Mairead's Holistic Therapies
Bespoke Barbers
Industry
Duffy and Scott
KMK Metal Recycling
Carroll Cuisine
The Tullamore D.E.W. Distillery
WR Shaw
Medtronic
Retail Excellence
KODE
Cavana Boutique
Applegreen, Axis Business Park
Leavy's Centra
Guy Clothing
