Nominees announced for 2017 Tullamore Chamber Business Awards

The nominees for the 2017 Tullamore Chamber Business Awards have been revealed. A host of businesses, business people and individuals will battle it out in categories like Best Customer Service, Best Website/Social Media, Emerging New Business and Business Person of the Year.

The winners of the awards, sponsored by Medtronic, will be announced at the Business Awards Gala Dinner in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday, May 13.

A drinks reception will kick off the glittering awards night at 7.00pm and will be followed by a gala dinner at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale through Anne Starling at the Tullamore Chamber Office on 057-9323698 or alternatively on the website here. Their email address is info@tullamorechamber.com.

The nominees in each category are outlined below:

Best Customer Service Business

Allure

D&S Hardware

Galvin Tullamore

TC Physiotherapy

Rose Finlay Pharmacy

The Tullamore D.E.W. Old Bonded Warehouse

Best Customer Service Individual

Jackie Spain, JK Travel

James O Connor, FititOut

Joe Connolly, Midlands 103

Paul Bell, The Brewery Tap

Rose Finlay, Rose Finlay Pharmacy

Olivia Murray, Olivia Murray Beauty

Best Professional Service

TC Physiotherapy

Aspire

Niall J. Moran Solicitors

Lawless Funeral Directors

Brian Adams Solicitors

Aidan Walsh, Opticians

Best Website/Social Media

Ritzys Hairdressing

Dezynamite

Allure

Reveal Makeup Studios

TC Physiotherapy

Enchanted.ie

The Tullamore Floor Store

Business Person of the Year

John Conway, Fix my I

Martina Duffy, Duffy and Scott

Anthony and Kara Kearns (Joint Award)

William Shaw, WR Shaw

Olivia Murray, Olivia Murray Beauty

Community Achievment (Organisation/ Individual)

Team Tullamore

Michael Duignan

Pat Minnock

Hospitality (Bar, Hotels, Resturant, Venue)

The Brewery Tap

The Old Harbour Bar

Tullamore Court Hotel

The Tullamore D.E.W. old Bonded Warehouse

Shishir Resturant

Jenny's Kitchen

Fergies Bar

Cultural and Tourism

Lough Boora Discovery Park (Bord Na Mona)

The Tullamore D.E.W. old Bonded Warehouse

Emerging New Business

Contech Holding Ltd- Screen Hero Ltd.

The Nutrition Hub

Mairead's Holistic Therapies

Bespoke Barbers

Industry

Duffy and Scott

KMK Metal Recycling

Carroll Cuisine

The Tullamore D.E.W. Distillery

WR Shaw

Medtronic

Retail Excellence

KODE

Cavana Boutique

Applegreen, Axis Business Park

Leavy's Centra

Guy Clothing

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.