Lough Boora named in Top 10 list of biodiversity success stories

The latest in a 'Top 10' series National Biodiversity Data Centre has named Lough Boora Parklands as one of the most successful biodiversity stories in Ireland.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the National Biodiversity Data Centre, they have reated a series of lists, and the latest, the 10 Conservation Success Stories has heaped praise on the Offaly beauty spot.

Lough Boora Parklands is an extensive network of wetland sites, and thanks to the initiative of Bord na Mona and the local community, the large expanse of cutaway bog has developed into a hugely important amenity for people to visit to explore the outdoors and to experience biodiversity at first hand.

"The Parklands has a range of services for visitors, and the varied wetland sites are linked by 50km of trails that are suitable for all ages and all levels of mobility," the statement from the National Biodiversity Data Centre read.

"There is a great diversity of wetland and pioneering woodland habitats, and the area supports a rich biological diversity in both summer and winter, all of which is easily accessible. It provides an extremely valuable learning experience. This is a hugely successful example of the potential for creating very important wildlife sites from cutover peatlands, thereby increasing the national biodiversity resource," it continued.

Other amenities and initiatives named on the list include the Burren Farming for Conservation Programme, Kerry Natterjack Toad Project and Duhallow's LIFE Himalayan Balsam Eradication.

You can view the full list by clicking here.

