Offaly company named as finalist for National Enterprise Awards

A Tullamore company has been officially announced as a finalist for the upcoming National Enterprise Awards. The announcement that Dezynamite was set to become a nominee for the Awards was made by the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’ Connor.

Organised by the Local Enterprise Offices, the 2017 National Enterprise Awards celebrate the achievements of Ireland’s top small businesses and micro-enterprises in a showcase of enterprise, innovation and ambition at Dublin’s Mansion House on May 25.

Announcing the finalists, Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor said: “Last week, we saw that Ireland’s unemployment rate has dropped to a new low of 6.2%. This is hugely encouraging, and it is due to the hard work and dedication of enterprise heroes such as these local businesses who are quite rightly taking their place in the spotlight at the National Enterprise Awards on May 25.”

The Minister added: “These innovative businesses are led by people who are serious about their ambition, who are taking real risks and making real sacrifices to achieve success, and they are making a huge contribution to their local communities and to the economy at large."

"It is very important that we mark their achievements. I wish all of the finalists the very best of luck in the Final on May 25.”

The Offaly finalist, Dezynamite, was set up in 2007 and offers a range of services including graphic design, website design and development, in-house printing, signage and vehicle graphics, multimedia design, promotional products and a custom eDocket offering.

The company will be represented at the National Enterprise Awards on May 25 by owner Jesse Morris. The other finalists this year are drawn from diverse business sectors, such as skin-care, ice-cream making, language courses and mobile game development.

The announcement of finalists was made at the Mansion House by Minister Mitchell O’ Connor, accompanied by Sheelagh Daly and Oisín Geoghegan representing the Local Enterprise Offices, Brendan Flood of Enterprise Ireland and last year’s Overall Winner, Mark Clendennen of Applied Concepts in Offaly.

Local Enterprise Office Offaly will be represented in the Mansion House by Orla Martin, Head of Enterprise. She said: “Small business and micro-enterprises, including Dezynamite, are making an outstanding contribution to our local economy. Last year, nearly 3,700 new jobs were created by over 6,800 micro-enterprises supported by LEOs all over the country."

"These entrepreneurs are continuously looking to grow by developing new products and services and investing in export markets. The National Enterprise Awards help to recognise the contribution that small businesses and micro-enterprises make to our communities every day,” she added.

Last year’s winner, Applied Concepts in Birr, manufacture and export blast machines used in construction and renovation projects in countries such as Spain, Denmark and Chile. Previous winners nationally have also included Irish Yoghurts, Innovate, Grouse Recording Studios, Simtech Aviation, MyBio and Design Pro.

The winners of this year’s National Enterprise Awards will be announced at the Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday, May 25. Twelve awards will be presented including eight regional awards. The overall winner will receive €10,000 to invest in their business.

Competition updates and results will be available through www.localenterprise.ie and by following #NEAwards on social media.

