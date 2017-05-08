€135,000 funding for seven local authority homes in Offaly

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has said that Offaly will benefit from €135,000 in funding to return seven vacant local authority properties to use this year.

“This funding will create seven new homes in Offaly for homeless families on housing waiting lists and will assist our local authority in achieving a quick turnaround and re-letting times for vacant units," Corcoran Kennedy said.

“The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Simon Coveney TD has confirmed to me that the Government will continue to support Offaly County Council in the remediation of vacant housing stock in the county," she added.

“Under the Government’s Social Housing Strategy 2020, and reaffirmed under Pillar 2 of Rebuilding Ireland, the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government is committed to supporting local authorities to carry out work that both improves the national housing stock and ensures that existing social housing stock is used efficiently," the Offaly TD concluded.

