Corcoran Kennedy welcomes the retention of Derrinlough Briquette factory

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed the confirmation from Bord na Mona that Peat Briquette production in Derrinlough will continue and that a new Biomass production plant will be developed at the site.

“This is welcome news for the skilled workforce in Derrinlough after a very stressful period of uncertainty for them and their families. It is great to see Bord na Mona diversifying and creating a new Biomass Briquette that will be more sustainable and which will secure the future of production at Derrinlough. This is a clear indication from the company that they are innovative and responding to Ireland’s responsibility to address climate change and reduce our carbon footprint"

"Notwithstanding the relief felt by the workforce in Derrinlough, it is a very sad day for the company and the workers at the Littleton facility with the decision to cease production there next April. I regret that Bord na Mona had to come to this decision in order to secure the viability of its Briquette production business. I welcome assurances from the company that they will be establishing a long term resource plan for the workers. It is incumbent on the company to look after this loyal and skilled workforce," Corcoran Kennedy added.

"I look forward to the development of the new Biomass facility at Derrinlough. The company has confirmed that intends to seek planning approval for the new facility in the coming months," she concluded.

Corcoran Kennedy's comments come as Unions at Bord na Mona meet today to discuss the possibility of all-out strike in reaction to the announced closure of the Littleton plant. The Unions were meeting in Tullamore this morning to discuss the possibility.

