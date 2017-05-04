BREAKING: Offaly briquette factory saved as Tipperary plant closes

Derrinlough's briquette factory in Offaly has been retained following a decision taken at a board meeting of Bord na Móna today.

Following the same meeting, a decision was taken to close a similar factory in Littleton, Co. Tipperary in April 2018, on a phased basis, but the 70 jobs at the Offaly factory have survived.

Derrinlough will now receive investment to kickstart biomass briquette production, something that has been on trial in recent months.

SEE MORE: Cowen: Bord na Móna decision highlights need for new investment opportunities

The rapid decline in peat briquette sales, coupled with two mild winters, has resulted in a situation whereby Bord na Móna is losing thousands of euro every week in this division.

The Littleton plant employs more than 70 people in the Tipperary town, and TD Michael Lowry has said that today is "a sad day" for the workforce there.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.