Rose of Tralee Profile 1: Teacher Adriana is proud to be giving her grannies 'something to talk about at mass'

Hi my name is Adriana O’Brien. I am 21 years old. I have just finished 4 years in college and hopefully will be a newly qualified primary school teacher in June/July.

I love children and can't wait to go out and be a teacher and have my own class :). I love to travel! I jump at the opportunity to go anywhere new. I absolutely adore my friends, I couldn't live without them!

We have the best laughs together. Anyone who knows me knows I never stop talking and I am always up for a bit of craic and a laugh. As a child I always watched the Rose of Tralee in awe and was always tempted to give it a go, so what better time than the present! Both grannies will be my number one fans and to see their smiles will mean the world to me and it will give them something to talk about at mass :).

I wouldn't be where I am today without my family so big shout out to you guys! And last but certainly not least I would like to thank my Sponsor Electric Candy for joining me on this exciting new experience.

