Arrival of ground-breaking Trinity College research equipment welcomed in Birr

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed the ongoing progress on Trinity College’s i-Lofar project at Birr Castle with the arrival of the telescope equipment on site in recent days.

In January last year, €1.4 million in funding was announced by the Government for this Trinity College project. "I would like to congratulate Prof Peter Gallagher, Senior Lecturer in Trinity College’s School of Physics who has spearheaded this project from the beginning and worked tirelessly at local, national and international level," Corcoran Kennedy said.

“It is hugely encouraging to see the telescope equipment finally arrive on site after many years of designing and planning, she added.

The facility, which is currently under construction in Birr, will be one of the most advanced and sophisticated systems in the world and will be a part of a network of radio telescopes across Europe.

The i-Lofar project is a very appropriate successor to the Leviathan telescope which was developed by the 3rd Earl of Rosse in 1845. The i-Lofar facility will provide access to Irish students to ground-breaking research and will continue the tradition of innovation and cutting edge science in Birr.

“I along with many parties invested a huge amount of work in this project and I am delighted to see such progress on site. I was determined to ensure that the necessary political support for this project was secured from the beginning. This project is significant for regional enterprise development and will place Birr on the map as a destination for science and astrology enthusiasts which I have no doubt will bring economic benefits to Birr and the region,” Marcella Corcoran Kennedy concluded.

