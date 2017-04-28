Offaly school scoops top prize in National Coding Final

Tullamore College saw off the challenge of over 500 teams to be named as the overall winner at the National Scratch Coding Final and took home the top prize for its entry ‘The Crickenbawn’.

The competition was held in the Kemmy Business School, at the University of Limerick, last Wednesday as part of Tech Week 2017. The winners were selected from over 500 entries nationwide and judged to be the best in their respective categories.

Scratch is a visual programming language that makes it easy for young people to create their own interactive stories, animations, games, music, and art – and share their creations on the web. Using Scratch allows students to develop creative and critical thinking, problem-solving and communication skills as they work collaboratively or individually on Scratch projects.

In operation since 2010, the National Scratch Competition has established itself among both teachers and students as a leading platform and showcase for Ireland’s aspiring digital creators. The competition is run by the ICS Foundation, the social enterprise arm of the Irish Computer Society and supported by Lero, the Irish Software Research Centre.

Tech Week provides hands-on opportunities to learn about how computing and related technology are shaping every area of life. The aim is to stimulate thinking around future opportunities for study and careers in technology, through learning in the wider areas of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

Jim Friars, CEO, Irish Computer Society said, “I’d like to thank all of the students who participated in this year’s final and congratulations to the winners who produced some great games and animations. Fun competitions like Scratch can help young people to understand more about what technology has to offer and gain confidence in their digital aptitude. As technology becomes increasingly pervasive and has an increasing impact on our lives, it will become even more imperative for students to learn how to formulate innovative solutions and express creativity through the use of technology.”

Clare McInerney, Lero said, “Congratulations to everyone involved in the competition, the standard this year was incredibly high. This event is unlike any in the country and exposes students of all ages and levels to coding.

“We want young people to understand the opportunities available to them in technology and enable them to make informed choices about further studies in this area.”

