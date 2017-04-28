BREAKING: Gardai appeal for witnesses after fatal collision near Birr

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision just outside Birr.

At approximately 12.30pm, a 53-year-old male was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with a 4x4 vehicle on the R438 at Annagh Cross near Birr. He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured.

The road is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene. The local Coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.