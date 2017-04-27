A&E overcrowding eases at Tullamore Hospital

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures show an easing in the numbers of those waiting on trolleys in the A&E department of Tullamore Hospital.

On April 6, the Offaly Express reported that 32 patients were waiting on trolleys or in already full wards for a proper bed at the hospital, a trend that had been continuing for a number of weeks.

Today, April 27, INMO figures show that just two people are waiting on trolleys in Tullamore, and that follows reports on Monday that there were no patients on trolleys there, and yesterday, April 26, when there were just five.

The figures are in line with an easing in overcrowding across the midlands, as just six people are reported as being on trolleys in the A&E department of Portlaoise Hospital today, while there are four in Mullingar. That means there is a total of 12 people waiting on trolleys in the three midlands hospitals today, compared to the 49 reported on April 6.

Nationally, overcrowding is still a major issue at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where 29 people are on trolleys, while a further 28 are in the same situation at Cork University Hospital.

In total, according to the INMO figures, 352 patients are awaiting a hospital bed on trolleys or in full wards across the country's hospital network.

