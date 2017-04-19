25 patients waiting for a proper bed at Tullamore A&E

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures reveal that 25 patients are waiting on a proper bed at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, including 18 on trolleys.

Across the border in Laois, 14 patients are awaiting a proper bed on trolleys or in already full wards in Portlaoise Hospital, according to the figures released today.

In Mullingar Hospital, 5 patients are waiting in already full wards for a bed. The highest individual numbers nationwide were recorded at Cork University Hospital where 43 people are waiting for a bed, including 33 on trolleys.

Nationally, according to the INMO figures, 401 patients are waiting for a hospital bed today on trolleys or full wards.

