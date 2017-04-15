Two Offaly teams go in search of cup glory in CCFL

Two Offaly womens teams go in search of cup glory in the CCFL this weekend in a double header in Leah Victoria Park in Tullamore on Sunday.

In the CCFL Womens Shield Final, Clara Town take on Raharney at 12pm. Clara won the two league meetings between the sides and will go into the game as favourites.

In the CCFL Womens Cup Final, Killeigh will be looking to complete a league and cup double when they face Willow Park at 2.30pm. Killeigh went through the league unbeaten, winning 10 games and drawing two. It was their third league title in a row.

Willow Park were just behind them in the table, winning nine. drawing two and losing just once. What promises to be a top quality encounter between these sides kicks off at 2.30pm in Tullamore.

CCFL Womens Shield Final

Clara Town v Raharney Utd; 12.00; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Offaly;

CCFL Womens Cup Final

Killeigh A v Willow Park; 2.30; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Midlands;