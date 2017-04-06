Two men refused bail following serious armed robbery in Offaly

Two men, both aged in their 20s, have been refused bail by a judge at Portlaoise District Court after they were charged in relation to an armed robbery at a filling station in Cappincur, Tullamore on Tuesday, April 4.

David Wilson, with an address at 4 Árasáin Pheadair, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, and Darren O'Brien of 59 Hillview Drive, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, were both denied bail, while a third individual, a woman, Frances O'Brien, with an address also at 4 Árasáin Pheadair, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, was granted bail to appear again before Tullamore District Court on May 17 for her involvement.

The State objected to bail for the two men before the court, and the judge subsequently refused bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offence. The judge also said she feared the men would re-offend to feed their drug addictions. Both men were sent forward to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on April 13.

The trio appeared in court in connection with a robbery, which took place in Cappincur, Tullamore on Tuesday, April 4, where staff were threatened with a knife and a hammer.

