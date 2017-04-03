House prices rise 13% in Offaly

House prices rose by an average of 4.3% during the first three months of 2017, the largest three-month increase in two years, according to the latest House Price Report released over the weekend by Ireland’s No.1 property website, Daft.ie. This means that the national average list price during the first three months of the year was €230,000, 9.4% higher than a year previously and over €65,000 higher than its lowest point.

In Offaly, prices in the first three months of 2017 were 13% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 5% seen a year ago. The average house price is now €162,000, 34% above its lowest point.

SEE ALSO: PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Have a look around this beautiful 3-bed cottage on sale in Offaly

The annual rate of inflation in Dublin was 8.7% in the year to March, up from just 1% at the same time last year. Inflation has also increased in the other cities and in Leinster outside of Dublin. In both Galway and Limerick, the average price is 16.3% higher than a year previously. In Cork city, prices are 10.7% higher than the same period in 2016, while in Waterford, the increase was 13.9%. Elsewhere in the country, the average rate of inflation was 9.4%, but this varied from 16% in Longford to just 3.6% in Kerry.

The decline in the total number of properties for sale nationwide continues, with just 20,500 homes on the market in March, down from almost 24,000 a year ago. This figure is at its lowest since October 2006 and is down two-thirds (67.4%) from the October 2008 peak of almost 63,000.

Commenting on the figures, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Report, said: “The combined effect of the tweaks to Central Bank mortgage rules and the new help-to-buy scheme has been to significantly stimulate first-time buyer demand. This is seen in renewed house price growth, particularly in and around the major cities. While there may have been a political motive to these measures, it is important now that the chronic lack of construction activity becomes the main focus for policymakers.”

Martin Clancy from Daft.ie said, "Interest in the property market continues to grow and we are seeing big increases in the traffic to Daft.ie, which is up 12% year-on-year. We are also seeing over 1,000 property searches taking place on average every minute. Mobile now accounts for 72% of all visits to the site."

The full report is available from www.daft.ie/report.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.