Offaly is the poorest county in the Midlands

New figures released from the Central Statistics Office show that Offaly is the country's fourth poorest county, behind just Donegal, Monaghan and Roscommon. The County Incomes and Regional GDP figures show that in 2014, which is the most recent year for which statistics are available, the average disposable income in the county was 85.6% of the national average of €16,460.

Donegal is the poorest county in Ireland as their figure stands at 78.4%, followed closely by Monaghan (84.4%) and Roscommon (85%).

Dublin, Limerick, Kildare and Cork are the only counties in the country whose disposable income exceeded the national average in 2014, and the average Dubliner had €5,500 more disposable income than their fellow countrymen and women in Offaly.

The average disposable income per person of €16,460 was an increase from the 2013 figure nationally, and yet Offaly's share of that average (85.6%) was at a nine-year low. The figures show a distinct gap between large urban areas and rural communities in the Midlands and West of the country.

In fact, the Midlands remained the second poorest region behind the Border area, and the Faithful county is still the poorest county in the Midlands, lagging behind Longford, Westmeath and Laois. The O'Moore county is now the richest county in the region, having taking that spot from Westmeath.

