Investigation continuing into Offaly farm death

The Heath and Safety Authority have confirmed that their investigation into the death of an Offaly farmer is continuing today. A man in his 70s, named locally as Roddy Carroll, died following an incident on his farm at Fivealley, near Birr, Co. Offaly, yesterday.

Mr Carroll was struck by a tractor and died as a result.

"We are investigating a fatal farm accident that occurred around 8am on March 15," the HSA confirmed to the Offaly Express yesterday. Today they have said they have "no further comment to make" at this stage as the investigation into the circumstances continues.

