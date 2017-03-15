Offaly man killed in farm tragedy

A farmer has died following a farming accident at Fivealley, near Birr, Co. Offaly, this morning, the Health and Safety authority have confirmed. The man in his 70s was killed when he was struck by a tractor on his farm this morning, March 15.

"We are investigating a fatal farm accident that occurred around 8am this morning," the HSA confirmed to the Offaly Express. "We are sending inspectors to the scene and an investigation will begin immediately," they added.

Elsewhere this morning, a man in his 20s was killed following a farm accident in Co. Wexford, when the quad he was driving overturned.

It is believed the man was on his father’s farm when the accident occurred.

Both these fatal accidents come shortly after it was reported that a farmer in his 50s died over the weekend as a result of a farm accident involving livestock.

