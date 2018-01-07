Offaly footballers and hurlers qualify for semi-finals of preseason tournaments

Offaly hurlers and footballers have both qualified for the semi-finals of their respective Leinster GAA preseason tournaments.

The hurlers followed up their two point win over Westmeath at home last weekend in the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup with a three point win this afternoon. Offaly trailed at half-time by 0-14 to 1-7 with the home side having the better of the game but Kevin Martin's charges upped their performance in the second-half to win by 1-18 to 0-18. They now face Kilkenny in the semi-final at an Offaly venue next weekend.

Meanwhile the footballers also secured a place in the Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup semi-finals after Wexford recorded a one point win over Dublin. Offaly had beaten Wexford comfortably last week and their draw with Dublin midweek ultimately was enough to secure a place in the last four. Offaly will travel to play Westmeath next Sunday.