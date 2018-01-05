Offaly's Ladies Football team put call out for pitch to train on this weekend

The Offaly Ladies Intermediate football team are appealing to the clubs of Offaly to provide a ground for them to train on this weekend.

The team had initially been slated to train at the Faithful Fields facility in Kilcormac this Sunday morning, January 7, but a decision has now been taken to cancel all scheduled sessions. It is understood that officials are trying to protect the pitches at Faithful Fields and cancelled sessions this weekend to protect the surface.

The Offaly minor hurlers have re-scheduled to St. Loman's all-weather pitch, while the Offaly U20 footballers will now train at Cappincur.

The ladies are now on the hunt for a ground to train just three weeks out from their Lidl Ireland National Football League opener.

Sinead Commons and her players are appealing for any club to open their gates to allow them continue their preparations for this important game.

If your club can help, you can contact 0871672121 or 0857201341.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.