Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (January 3)

2018

We wish all our members and supporters a very Happy New Year and thank you for the support in 2017.

Table Quiz

The Table Quiz in Flynn’s of Grogan on Friday night was a great success with 15 tables striving to answer the questions asked by Gary Doolin. The Club are thankful to Rachel Doolin, Conor Connelly, Anne Creevy and Kathryn Quinn who managed the event and to all who took part in the quiz.

New Baby

Congratulations to Brian and Aoife Halligan who welcomed their son Ronan into the world on New Years Eve.

Offaly

Well done to both Offaly teams who recorded victories in their games on Saturday.

Lotto

Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers