Na Fianna GAA Club Notes (January 3)

CLUB AGM

The AGM of Na Fianna Minor Football Club will take place this Friday, January 5, 2018 at 8:00pm in the Clubhouse in Geashill. All Parents, Team Officials and Members of the Football Club are asked to attend.

