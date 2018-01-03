Na Fianna GAA Club Notes (January 3)
The club AGM takes place this week
Na Fianna GAA Club Notes (January 3)
CLUB AGM
The AGM of Na Fianna Minor Football Club will take place this Friday, January 5, 2018 at 8:00pm in the Clubhouse in Geashill. All Parents, Team Officials and Members of the Football Club are asked to attend.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on