Rhode GAA Club notes (January 3)

Operation Transformation

Feeling a bit sluggish after the turkey dinner or maybe you'd just like to kick in a new exercise regime, why not join us on January 8 at Rhode hall for the start of our 6 week plan, Operation Transformation.



Lots of workshops, talks and demos planned for each week along with screening for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes by the professionals at Diabetes Ireland, weekly weigh ins and exercise classes which include Zumba, Pilates and Circuit training during the week. And our walking track will be available every night flood lit within a certain time with a walking leader to be a guide.

Registration on the night or avail of Pre registration with any committee member or by contacting Tracey Murphy 0872264435 or Joe Malone 0860553879.

Bridge House Offaly GAA Awards night

Massive Congratulations to our own Brian Darby on been named 2017 Offaly Senior Footballer of the year. The Offaly GAA Awards night will take place on Friday, January 12, 2018 in the Bridge House Hotel Tullamore.

Congratulations is also extended to Fahy handballer David Hope who collects his fourth Offaly handballer of the year award. It was a dream year for David winning Leinster and All Ireland Single and Doubles titles.

As Always The Bridge House Offaly GAA Awards promises to be a great night and those wishing to obtain tickets can do so by contacting John Glennon 087 2715 804.

Club Membership

Membership is now due and can be paid to the following membership officers listed, Patricia McManus, Orla Kilmurray, Ger Noonan, Ger Hynes, Pat FitzGerald, Joe Malone, Oliver Murphy, Jody Kilmurray, James Murphy , John Glennon ,Tracey Murphy , Robert Kellaghan and Mary Hannon up to the 31st of March 2018.

The Membership Rates are as Follows:

Player ( including Insurance)- €75

Family (2 adults and all Children)- €75

Single Adult- €30

Student /student player -€20

Juvenile -€20

O.A.Ps - €5

Engagements All Round

Massive Congratulations to Niall O'Toole and his Fiancee Lorraine Connolly on their Engagement on Christmas Night.

Congrats also to James Coffey and Sandra Mooney on their engagement as well as Ken Kellaghan and Trish Hogan who got engaged New Year's Eve.

Congrats to you all and very best wishes.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 28th of December for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 1 2 11 23. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Doyle’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €35 each.

P McGovern

C Curley Snr

Paul McNamee

Pauline Noble

John Glennon

Rhonda Burke

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

Sympathy

Deepest Sympathy to The Family of Breda Larkin, Tullamore. The deceased was Sister of Liam Kennedy, Josie Jones and Ann Nolan of Rhode. Breda's Funeral took place on Wednesday morning last at St. Coleman's Church Mucklagh followed by burial to adjoining cemetery.

May Breda Rest In Peace.

Happy New Year and may 2018 fill you with much joy and happiness.

