Offaly hurlers and footballers begin new season with wins

The Offaly hurlers and footballers each made winning starts to their new seasons on Saturday with victories over Westmeath and Wexford respectively.

The hurlers overcame Westmeath by 2-15 to 1-16 while the footballers were impressive in a 3-16 to 0-9 win over Wexford.

There was nothing to chose between Offaly and Westmeath in the opening exchanges of their Walsh Cup encounter with the sides level several times in the first-half.

However Offaly pulled ahead before the break with debutante Colm Gath striking a goal before the break to put Offaly into a 1-12 to 0-8 lead.

Westmeath closed the gap early in the second-half hitting 1-4 to Offaly's one point but a second goal from Colm Gath put Offaly back in control with a 2-13 to 1-12 lead with 50 minutes on the clock.

Offaly maintained their lead for the remainder of the game getting over the line with two points to spare. The sides meet again next week in Cusack Park with the aggregate winner advancing in the competition.

The footballers put Wexford to the sword under new manager Stephen Wallace. Three goals in eight first-half minutes set a young Offaly side on course to victory and they saw the game through in the second-half.

Offaly's first goal came after 16 minutes from Bernard Allen when the sides were locked at 0-3 apiece. Debutante Cian Johnson added a second soon after with Jordan Hayes adding the third after 24 minutes. Offaly led by 3-5 to 0-5 at the break.

Offaly made a storming start to the second-half outscoring Wexford by six points to one to open up a 3-11 to 0-6 lead and they continued to push to the final whistle scoring an impressive 3-16 while only conceding 0-9.

Next up for Offaly is a trip to Parnell Park on Wednesday to take on Dublin at 8pm.