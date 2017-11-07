Ballycumber GAA Notes (November 7)

Maura Buckley

There was great sadness over the area when it was announced that “The Lady” that was Maura had passed away on Wednesday last in Beaumont Hospital. Maura was predeceased by her husband John, who became ill while officiating as an umpire at a football match in Parnell Park, Dublin and passed away in Beaumont Hospital.

Maura worked for many years with in the Parochial House in Tubber and was very popular with all who made contact with her. She was a very accomplished Baker, Artist, Gardener and Homemaker.

When Ballycumber Community Centre opened in 1984 Maura and John were familiar figures selling Bingo Books at the weekly Bingo sessions on Friday nights. The cover photograph of our Facebook page is of the Organising Committee taken on the opening night of Ballycumber Carnival in 1967 and in the centre of the group are Maura and John.

Maura will be missed by her brother Eamonn Kavanagh and sisters Kathleen Egan, Phil Daly, Margaret Lally and Dolores Egan and by their families. The extended Buckley and Kavanagh families, neighbours and friends.

Marriage

Congratulations to Dessie Daly [Bellair] and Jenny Feighery who became Man and Wife in Italy recently. We wish Dessie and Jenny a long and happy life together.

Erin Rovers

Well done to Erin Rovers on their excellent win in the Leinster Junior Football Championship semi final. They scored an impressive 4-8 to 2-10 against Meath Hill from Meath with minor player Conor Lynam getting three of the goals. They now face Multyfarnham in Mullingar on Saturday 18th November in the Leinster Final.

Social Dancing

Social Dancing classes continue in Ballycumber Community Centre in Monday nights at 8pm for beginners and 9pm for intermediates. Dancing for all at 10pm.

Lotto

Lotto numbers drawn this week were 7, 16, 21, 28. No jackpot winner, two match three winners. Next draw in Gussies on Monday night next at 10pm for a jackpot of 3600 euros. Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

