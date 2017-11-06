Rhode GAA Club Notes (November 6)

Division 1 League Final

Rhode Senior Footballers take on Ferbane on Wednesday, November 8 at 8pm in Geashill. Please support the lads as they bid to retain the Casey Cup.

Rhode GAA Golf Classic 2017

Rhode GAA golf classic took place on Saturday gone with a good number of teams taking part on the day. We were blessed with the days weather and everyone enjoyed it. Many thanks to all who participated on the day and massive thank you to those who gave sponsorship for our event.

Results:

1st Team: Frankie Glennon, Jordan Donoghue and Alan Baker Score: 53.8

2nd Team: Charlie Conroy, Brian Fahy and Paul McConway Score: 56.9

3rd Team: Michael Brereton, Paddy O’Dare and Lee Baker Score: 59

Long Drive - Frankie Glennon

Nearest the Pin - Moire Walsh

Massive Thanks to the following:

Tullamore Motors “Renault”

Colgan Sports

Kieran Dunphy “Centra”

Highfield Golf Course

A special mention to Ray Dempsey Butchers for providing the much-needed refreshments.

Rhode U10s

Rhode U10 boys travelled to Kinnegad on Saturday night last with two teams .Rhode played Coralstown/Kinnegad, Ballinabrackey and Killucan in what can be described as a mini All Ireland blitz with the teams been paraded onto the playing fields with PA announcements and standing proudly for the National Anthem. Both Rhode teams played two very competitive games each giving great footballing displays. The night finished with a penalty shoot-out and then the kids were treated to pizza, minerals and other refreshments before heading for home. The Rhode U10 management team of Stephen Glennon, Brendan Glennon and Mick Fleming would like to thank Coralstown/Kinnegad and in particular Pat Geraghty for such a brilliant night.

Rhode U10 Panel: Tadhg Swaine, Killian Dunne, Kyle Killmurray, Brian Curley, Joshua Kellaghan, Owen Murphy, Drew Kennedy Fleming, Ryan Glennon, Oscar Egan, Leon Killmurray, Dylan Curley, Tom Lacy, Odhran Briody, James Taylor, Matthew McBride, Jason Curley, Paddy Smullen, Adam Kellaghan, Daithi McCabe, Rhys Glennon, Jack McCann, Billy Quinn and Josh Smith

Rhode U12s

Rhode U12 Boys travelled to Prosperous to take on Caragh on Sunday morning last. It was an excellent footballing display from the young lads of Rhode with the final score reading Rhode 5-14 Caragh 2-8.

U12 Panel: Liam Walsh, Mark O'Meara, Cian Cocoman, Sean Daly, Cameron Egan, Evan Farrelly, Matt Heavey, Barry Dunne, Ryan Murphy, Ross Kellaghan, Gavin Murphy, Charlie Cullen, Jamie Glennon, Nathan Glennon, Noah Swaine, Ben Kennedy, Billy Quinn, Joshua Kellaghan, Ryan Kellaghan , Adam Kellaghan.

129th AGM

The 129th AGM of Rhode GAA Club will take place Friday the 1st of December in Rhode GAA Hall at 8pm Sharp. All Members and Intending Members are requested to attend. Please Note that members will receive official notice of our AGM by post in the coming days.

The AGM is an important part of the club's calendar where all aspects of club activities for 2017 will be up for discussion. All attending the meeting will be requested to sign on arrival with club registrar Ger Noonan and membership for 2018 will be taken on the night and we would request members to do so.

Rhode GAA Christmas Draw 2017

We are delighted to announce we will be holding a Christmas Draw which will be held on Monday 18th of December. Plenty of top prizes will be up for grabs so watch this space. More Information to Follow

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 31st of October for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 8 9 18 24. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Killeen's for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €100 each:

Pauric Harnett

Laura Geraghty

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

Happy Birthday

A very happy 90th Birthday to local woman Sheila McGowan.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.