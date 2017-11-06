St. Vincent's Minor GAA Club notes (November 6)

AGM

St Vincent's AGM takes place on Friday, Nov 10 at 8pm in the Old School in Daingean.

We wish to invite all parents and adult clubs to attend. There is a lot spoken about Parish teams etc, but we are looking for people to support the efforts of your Parish underage club. 7 teams fall under St Vincent's remit and the committee would like to welcome your attendance in supporting us in our efforts. We want to thank all the parents and management for their efforts this year and especially our players. There is a lot of work every year behind the scenes to keep the club going. Any support, large or small, that anyone can contribute would be appreciated. It doesn't necessarily mean membership of the committee but maybe just helping out at a fundraiser or at matches.

