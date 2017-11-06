Edenderry GAA Club Notes (November 6)

Edenderry Minor Ladies

Congralations to our Minor Ladies who beat Naomh Ciaran, on a scoreline of Edenderry 2-14, Naomh Ciaran 2-08 in the Final of the County Championship last Bank Holiday Monday. This was a very highly entertaining game played in O'Brien park Tullamore. On the day the team played some top quality football and delivered a well over due minor title. The victory capped a wonderful year for our club and the future is very bright going forward for Ladies football in our club. Well done to all the Players and Management on this great achievement.

The full panel of players are: Sophie Leddin, Ashley Farrelly, Chloe Pearson, Emily Walsh, Niamh Brady, Ammie Dunne,Sarah Cummins, Emer Lawless, Molly Furey, Angela Brady, Maria Doyle. Rebecca McDonnell, Kiah Farrelly, Alisha Kavanagh, Chloe Monahan, Rachel O'Reilly,Tara Dunne,Megan Cullan,Joanne Lynch, Amy Barry, Dawn O'Brien, Rachel Cummins, Kellie Oglesby, Sara Lynch, Aoife Tyrrell, Michelle Callan, Aoibhann McAndrew, Saoirse Ankers.



U21 County Championship Semi-Final

Some 40 weeks after St Patrick's defeated Gracefield in the quarter final of the U21 championship they will play their semi final v Ballinamere/Durrow. The game has finally been fixed for November 15th at 8pm in Geashill.



Edenderry Minor Hurlers

Our Minor hurlers were defeated in the Minor B championship on Bank holiday Monday last on a score line of CRC Gaels 4-20, Edenderry 2-5. On the day the CRC Gaels were far superior despite the brave efforts of the lads. Thanks to Declan Cummins and his management team for all the work during the year. Edenderry line out at follows: Ciarán Nolan, Ryan O’Neill, Alan Harte, Peter Butler, Briain Nolan, Lorcan Reilly, Ciarán Breen, Oisín O’Grady, Conor McCarthy, Jack Downey, Alex Cummins, Barry Coffey, Cian Farrell.

Scorers: Cian Farrell (2-0), Oisín O’Grady (0-5f)

Membership Club Red 300

Our new Membership Club Red 300 model 2018 is currently seeking members for 2018 and beyond. The amount per month is €25 and for this the club will give you:

Membership fees for the whole family (Family membership value €100 for 2 parents and all children in full time education)

Entry to 12 monthly draws for €1000 (limited to club Red 300 members)

Entry to weekly Lotto Draw (52 One line Entries to weekly draw- value €100)

Includes your Contribution to Club Development Projects.

Over the month of November members of the club will be asking people to participate in the Membership Club Red 300 scheme, first payments will fall due in January 2018. Lets make this happen and provide facilities for the whole community. Further details are available at www.edenderrygaa.ie or our Edenderry Facebook page.

Senior Football Management appointment:

Congratulations to Peter Brady who has been appointed Senior Football manager for 2018. Peter is currently putting his back room team together and this will be announced at a later date.

Club AGM

Edenderry GAA are holding their AGM on December 8th at 7:30pm in the Club Pavillion.

Club Awards Night

Edenderry GAA Awards night will take place on Saturday December 2nd, further details will follow.

Bingo and Lotto

Bingo as usual every Sunday night at 8pm in Clubhouse. Ample supervised car parking. Doors open at 6.30. BINGO JACKPOT now stands at €3,700 in 45 calls or less. Total prize money on offer at Sunday night Bingo is now in excess of €6,000 euro. The lotto jackpot survives again this week, our lotto jackpot will be €11,500 next Sunday night.

The numbers drawn were 1,6,11,28 Bonus 14.

There were 2 match three winners who win €100 each. They were Gavin Kenny C/o Bingo and Suzie Sean & Stevie C/o Suzie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.