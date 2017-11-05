Kilcormac/Killoughey through to Leinster Club semi-final

AIB Leinster Club SHC quarter-final

Kilcromac/Killoughey 2-15 Castletown Geoghan 1-12

Offaly champions Kilcormac/Killoughey are through to the Leinster semi-final in two week's time after a six point win over Castletown Geoghan in O'Connor Park on Sunday.

The Westmeath champions made the better start and got an early goal from a penalty but Kilcormac/Killoughey got back on terms with a goal from Peter Healion after ten minutes.

The Westmeath side pulled three points clear again but Kilcormac/Killoughey got in front approaching half-time when Daniel Currams struck for his side's second goal.

The sides continued to exchange points to the break and the Offaly side went in with the slenderest of leads at 2-6 to 1-8.

Early in the second-half after the sides added a point apiece, Kilcormac/Killoughey finally began to pull away hitting three unanswered points to lead by 2-10 to 1-9 midway through the half, two from Ciaran Slevin and one from Cillian Kiely.

The lead was six entering the final ten minutes and the Offaly champions held that advantage to the finish.

They will now face Mount Leinster Rangers in two weeks time after the Carlow champions had a 0-19 to 0-13 win over Laois champions Camross.