This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (November 1-5)

Friday, November 3

Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)

Bracknagh v Ferbane Geashill 8pm Fintan Pierce

Saturday, November 4

U16 Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final Replay (Extra Time must be played)

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ferbane/Belmont Banagher 2pm Richie Fitzsimons

U16 Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)

Birr v Shinrone Carrig 1pm Martin Conroy

U16 Division 2 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)

Tullamore v St Rynagh’s Rath 2pm David McLoughlin

Sunday, November 5

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Final

Ballinamere/Durrow v St Rynagh’s BNM OCP 12noon Noel Flynn

Linesmen: Ciaran Groome & Adam Kinahan

Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)

Belmont v Shinrone Moystown 11.30am Kieran Dooley

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

