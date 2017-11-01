This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (November 1-5)
A number of important games down for decision
Friday, November 3
Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)
Bracknagh v Ferbane Geashill 8pm Fintan Pierce
Saturday, November 4
U16 Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final Replay (Extra Time must be played)
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ferbane/Belmont Banagher 2pm Richie Fitzsimons
U16 Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)
Birr v Shinrone Carrig 1pm Martin Conroy
U16 Division 2 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)
Tullamore v St Rynagh’s Rath 2pm David McLoughlin
Sunday, November 5
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Final
Ballinamere/Durrow v St Rynagh’s BNM OCP 12noon Noel Flynn
Linesmen: Ciaran Groome & Adam Kinahan
Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)
Belmont v Shinrone Moystown 11.30am Kieran Dooley
