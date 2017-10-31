Ballycumber GAA Notes (October 31)

Ballycumber GAA History Group

The information collected in Gussie's Coffee Shop on Monday will form the basis of the History Groups next project. Thank you to all who made photos, documents, stories and memories available to us. It is important that the rich history of Moorock, Bellair, Boher, Castlearmstrong and Leamonaghan and surrounding areas is recorded. We still require more information on the Traveller's Rest on the route to Clonmacnoise at Killaghantubber, the schools in the area and memories of the Clara to Banagher train.

Christmas Gift

A copy of A Walker's Guide to Ballycumber Past would be an ideal Christmas Gift for family and friends who are living away from Ballycumber. The Book is priced at 10 euro and is available from Maureen in Ballycumber Post Office, Peter Flynn in Flynn’s of Grogan and from History Group members.

Engaged

Congratulations to Leo Guinan [Boher] and Grace Bloomer on their engagement.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 8,10,21,31. No jackpot or match three winners. Five lucky dip winners. Next week’s draw will be held in Stewarts on Monday night at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of €3,400.

Erin Rovers

Congratulations to Erin Rovers who have qualified for the Leinster Junior Football Championship semi final after an extra time 1-16 to 0-13 victory over Ballymore Eustace in Pullough on Saturday. They now face Meath Hill from Meath on Saturday in Pullough at 2pm.

Social Dancing

Ballycumber Community Centre is the venue for Social Dancing on Friday, November 3 at 9.30pm. Music by Andy Feery and admission is €10.

Dance classes continue in Ballycumber Community Centre on Monday nights. Beginners Classes from 8 to 9pm. Intermediate from 9 to 10pm and dancing for all from 10 to 11pm. Learn how to Waltz, Jive, Quickstep, Foxtrot and more. Great fun and very good exercise. No partners required.

Martial Arts/Karate

Do you want to improve your health, self awareness, condition and strengthen your body and build self confidence? Why not try Martial Arts/Karate with Adrian Rohan in Mind Over Maher Centre, Ballycumber Rd, Clara on Friday nights from 8 to 9pm? Over 18 only.

