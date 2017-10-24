Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (October 24)

Cumann na mBunscoil

Boher National School Boys Football team played their hearts out in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscoil Uibh Fhaili 2017 Group C Final in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park on Wednesday. On the day they came up against a stronger Tubber N.S. team and lost by 3-8 to 2-6. Well done to all players and to Tom Naughton and Ken Daly and thanks to the great support from families and friends. Team. Sam Grennan, Conal Minnock, Greg Daly, Jack Daly, Gordan Feery, Eric Grennan, Jamie Rigney, Dylan Daly, Cillian Kelly, Harry Champ, Colm Egan, David Minnock, Jimmy Bracken, Denis Cawley, Conor Daly, Alex Grennan, Conor Lehane.

Hurling

Brosna Gaels had to give second best to Lusmagh in the replay of the Division 2 Hurling League Final played in Banagher on Sunday. The final score of 1—22 to 2—11 is a reflection of the accuracy of the Lusmagh forwards. This was the second final this year for Brosna Gaels, having also reached the Intermediate Final and the Junior B team won the Molloy Environmental Systems Offaly Junior B Final win a victory over Kilcormac Killoughey.

Team: Paul Kelly, Jack Quinn, Danny Kelliher, John Egan, Sean Hackett, Danny Spain, Declan Buckley, Gary Larkin, Lee Colgan, Des Egan, Tom Spain, Bernard Allen, Fergal Daly, Chris McDonald, Joe Lowry, Karl Daly. Alec Mooney, Paul Egan.

Social Dancing

Ballycumber Community Centre is the venue for Social Dancing on Friday 3rd November at 9.30pm. Music by Andy Feery and admission is €10.

Dance classes continue in Ballycumber Community Centre on Monday nights. Beginners Classes from 8 to 9pm. Intermediate from 9 to 10pm and dancing for all from 10 to 11pm. Learn how to Waltz, Jive, Quickstep, Foxtrot and more. Great fun and very good exercise. No partners required.

Ballycumber GAA History Group

Do you know where the “Travellers Rest” in Killaghantubber was? Do you know anything about “The Castle” in Bellair? Who put the glass in the Lake in Castlearmstrong? If you have any information on any of those questions or on any other historic locations in Moorock, Bellair, Boher, Castlearmstong and Leamonaghan please come to Gussies Coffee Shop on Bank Holiday Monday from 3pm to make the information available for publication. Photographs, which will be copied on the day are especially needed.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 4,8,13,31. No jackpot winner, one match three. Next week’s draw will be held in Flynn’s of Grogan on Monday night next at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of 3200.Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

Martial Arts/Karate

Do you want to improve your health, self awareness, condition and strengthen your body and build self confidence? Why not try Martial Arts/Karate with Adrian Rohan in Mind Over Maher Centre, Ballycumber Rd, Clara on Friday nights from 8 to 9pm. Over 18 only.