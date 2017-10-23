Offaly Camogie Notes (October 23)

Updates

For up to date fixtures and results follow Offaly Camogie on Facebook, Twitter: @offalycamogie, Website www.offalycamogie.ie.

Fixtures

Minor B semi-finals: Kinnitty/St. Sinchills V K/K, Lusmagh/Drumcullen V Tullamore. Games to be played before 4pm Saturday 28th. AIB Intermediate Club Championship Semi Final 29/10/2017 Johnstownbridge vs St Rynagh's Offaly in Johnstownbridge, time TBC.

Results

Minor A semi-final St Cillians 1-07 St Rynaghs 0-09 , U16 A O’Meara’s Sliotars final KK 2-8 Lusmagh/Drumcullen 2-1.

Offaly Gear

Offaly camogie will be selling end of season stock on a first come first serve basis on Facebook. Images and prices will be posted with items. To order please private message the page once the items have been posted. There is limited stock and sizes available. Some of the stock available is grey shell waterproof jacket €20 9-10 x 2, 10-11 x 1, 7-8 x1, Offaly camogie half zip €20 XL x 4, 2XL x 4, Pink Offaly jersey sizes 16 x 1, €20. More items will be posted during the week.

Slaughneil Ulster Champions

Well done to former Naomh Brid player Tina Hannon on winning an Ulster senior camogie club title on Sunday with her club.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.