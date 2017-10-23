Edenderry GAA Club Notes (October 23)

Edenderry Minor Ladies

Congratulations to our Minor Ladies who beat Clara on a scoreline of Edenderry 5-19, Clara 8-01 in the Semi-Final of the County Championship last Friday night. This was a very high scoring game played in poor weather conditions. The Final will be played over the bank holiday weekend. Well done to all the Players and Management on this great achievement.

The full panel of players are:

Sophie Leddin, Ashley Farrelly, Chloe Pearson, Emily Walsh, Niamh Brady, Ammie Dunne, Sarah Cummins,

Emer Lawless, Molly Furey, Angela Brady, Maria Doyle. Rebecca McDonnell, Kiah Farrelly, Alisha Kavanagh, Chloe Monahan. Rachel O'Reilly,Tara Dunne,Megan Cullan,Joanne Lynch, Amy Barry, Dawn O'Brien, Rachel Cummins, Kellie Oglesby, Sara Lynch, Aoife Tyrrell, Michelle Callan, Aoibhann McAndrew, Saoirse Ankers

Edenderry Minor Hurlers

Edenderry's minor hurlers will make the long 72km trek to St Brendan's Park in Birr this week (fixture date to be confirmed) to take on CRC Gaels, who are based just 4km from Birr, in the minor 'B' hurling county final at 2.30pm. The reds qualified for the county final after they defeated Tullamore in the semi final in Killurin two weeks ago. Everyone at the club would like to wish the manager Declan Cummins, the players and all involved the very best of luck



Membership Club Red 300

Our new Membership Club Red 300 model 2018 is currently seeking members for 2018 and beyond. The amount per month is €25 and for this the club will give you: Membership fees for the whole family (Family membership value €100 for 2 parents and all children in full time education) Entry to 12 monthly draws for €1000 (limited to club Red 300 members)

Entry to weekly Lotto Draw (52 One line Entries to weekly draw- value €100) Includes your Contribution to Club Development Projects. Sign up now. First payments will fall due in January 2018. Lets make this happen and provide facilities for the whole community. Further details are available at www.edenderrygaa.ie or our Edenderry Facebook page.

Congratulations

Edenderry GAA would like to extend their Congratulations to local Garda, Joe Bradley, as well as teacher Paul Carey who were members of the victorious St. Mary's Rochfortbridge team on Sunday, that won the Westmeath IFC. Joe is a Garda in Edenderry, and Paul is a teacher in the St.Mary's Girls national school.

Bingo and Lotto

Bingo as usual every Sunday night at 8pm in Clubhouse. Ample supervised car parking. Doors open at 6.30pm. BINGO JACKPOT now stands at €3,700 in 45 calls or less.Total prize money on offer at Sunday night Bingo is now in excess of €6,000 euro. Lotto jackpot survives again this week. The numbers drawn were 7, 14, 15, 20 Bonus 3.

Next week's LOTTO JACKPOT will be €11,300. Niamh Mulligan matched 3 numbers at this week's draw and won €200. The Lotto draw takes place on Sunday night at bingo.

