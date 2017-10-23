This week's Offaly GAA Fixtures

Including the Leinster Club games so far confirmed for this week

Offaly GAA Fixtures

Wednesday, October 25

AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling (Extra Time must be played)

Fr Daltons (Westmeath) v Ballinamere (Offaly) - VTBC -8pm

Saturday, October 28

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Championship Hurling Final

Ballinamere v Belmont - BNM OCP - 3pm Shane Guinan Linesmen: Kieran Pat Kelly & Brian Gavin

Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Final (Extra Time must be played)

Erin Rovers v Gracefield - Geashill - 3pm Paul Jordan

Sunday, October 29

AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship

Rhode (Offaly) v Portlaoise (Laois) - Bord na Mona O’Connor Park - 2.30pm Barry Tiernan (Dublin)

Monday, October 30

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Rynagh’s - Shinrone -2pm Simon Whelahan
Ferbane/Belmont v Ballinamere/Durrow -Rath - 2pm Kieran Dooley

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Final

CRC Gaels v Edenderry - TBC - 2.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly