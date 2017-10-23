This week's Offaly GAA Fixtures
Wednesday, October 25
AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling (Extra Time must be played)
Fr Daltons (Westmeath) v Ballinamere (Offaly) - VTBC -8pm
Saturday, October 28
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Championship Hurling Final
Ballinamere v Belmont - BNM OCP - 3pm Shane Guinan Linesmen: Kieran Pat Kelly & Brian Gavin
Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Final (Extra Time must be played)
Erin Rovers v Gracefield - Geashill - 3pm Paul Jordan
Sunday, October 29
AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship
Rhode (Offaly) v Portlaoise (Laois) - Bord na Mona O’Connor Park - 2.30pm Barry Tiernan (Dublin)
Monday, October 30
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Rynagh’s - Shinrone -2pm Simon Whelahan
Ferbane/Belmont v Ballinamere/Durrow -Rath - 2pm Kieran Dooley
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Final
CRC Gaels v Edenderry - TBC - 2.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
