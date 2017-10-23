Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (October 23)

U16 A final

​Hard luck to our girls who were defeated in the U16 A O'Meara Sliotars final last Wednesday night. ​

Minor B semi-final

Best of luck to our girls in the Minor B semi-final vs Tullamore. Fixture TBC.

Clothes Collection

Thank to everyone who donated clothes to our clothes collection.

Sympathies

Drumcullen camogie club would like to express their sympathies to our secretary Susan and her family on the recent passing of her mother. May she rest in peace.

