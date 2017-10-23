Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (October 23)
U16 A final
Hard luck to our girls who were defeated in the U16 A O'Meara Sliotars final last Wednesday night.
Minor B semi-final
Best of luck to our girls in the Minor B semi-final vs Tullamore. Fixture TBC.
Clothes Collection
Thank to everyone who donated clothes to our clothes collection.
Sympathies
Drumcullen camogie club would like to express their sympathies to our secretary Susan and her family on the recent passing of her mother. May she rest in peace.
