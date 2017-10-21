Two Offaly teams have Leinster Club Championship games postponed

Two Offaly teams have had their Leinster Club Championship games called off today.

Erin Rovers Leinster Club Junior Football Championship quarter-final against Ballymore Eustace from Kildare was moved to Ferbane yesterday but now it has been cancelled.

Likewise Ballinamere's Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship encounter with Fr Dalton's has been postponed. Earlier today it was moved to Moate before eventually being called off.