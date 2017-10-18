Ballycumber GAA Notes (October 18)

Cumann na Bunscoil

Congratulations to Boher National School Boy's team who have qualified for the Final of the Boys Football Group C, where they will take on Tubber N.S. at 3.15pm on Wednesday in O’Connor Park. We wish Mr. Naughton and all the boys the best of luck. All support would be very much appreciated.

Well done to the Boher N.S. Girls team who reached the semi final, where they lost to a very good Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Tullamore team in O’Brien Park, Tullamore on Friday last. The girls tried their hearts out in difficult conditions, but could not stop the goal scoring ability of their opponents. The team were delighted with the support they received from family and friends. As usual Mr Naughton did a great job as mentor.

Division 2 Hurling

Brosna Gaels and Lusmagh must meet again on Sunday next at 2pm in Moystown after a high scoring draw in the Division 2 Hurling League Final played in Moystown on Saturday. This game finished level after extra time on a score of 2—20 to 1—13.

History Group

The History Group welcome anyone with photographs, stories or memories of the history of Moorock, Bellair, Boher, Castlearmstrong and Leamonaghan and surrounding areas to call to Gussies Coffee Shop on Bank Holiday Monday, October 30 from 3pm to make them available for publication. Following the success of A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past it is hoped to record the history of the remaining areas around Ballycumber. Photos will be copied and returned on the day.

Lotto

The lotto numbers drawn this week were 9, 14, 19, 26. No jackpot winner, one match three. Next week’s draw will be held in The Gav Inn on Monday night at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of €3,000.Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

