Edenderry GAA Club Notes (October 17)

Minor county football final

Edenderry played Ferbane/Belmont last Sunday in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore. On the day Ferbane/Belmont ran out comfortable winners on a scoreline of Edenderry 0-09, Ferbane/Belmont 4-16. This team and management put in a massive amount of work in preparing for the final, however they came up against a very strong physical team in Ferbane/Belmont. Despite all their efforts luck was not on their side, however there are great players on this team and the future is bright for Edenderry senior teams in the future. The team lined out as follows:

Gary Gorman, Adao Dafe, Eoin Dunne, Briain Nolan, Rory Egan, Jamie Coates, Diarmuid Egan, Cathal Farrell, Darren Quinn, Conor McCarthy, Gary Farrell, Ciaran Nolan, Ciaran Breen, Cian Farrell, Jack Brady

Edenderry Minor Ladies

Edenderry.............4-21

Rhode...................1-10

Edenderry Minor ladies had a huge win over neighbours Rhode on Thursday night beating their rivals by twenty points, and are now through to the semi final of the County Championship. The Fixture for the semi final will be announced during the week.

Membership Club Red 300

Our new Membership Club Red 300 model 2018 is currently seeking members for 2018 and beyond. The amount per month is €25 and for this the club will give you:

Membership fees for the whole family (Family membership value €100 for 2 parents and all children in full time education)

Entry to 12 monthly draws for €1000 (limited to club Red 300 members) Entry to weekly Lotto Draw (52 One line Entries to weekly draw- value €100) Includes your Contribution to Club Development Projects.

Sign up now! First payments will fall due in January 2018. Let's make this happen and provide facilities for the whole community. Further details are available at www.edenderrygaa.ie or our Edenderry Facebook page.

Best wishes to Local Gardaí

Edenderry GAA would like to extend their best wishes to two local Gardaí, Joe Bradley and Denis Glennon ahead of their county final in Westmeath with St.Mary's Rochfortbridge and Tyrrellspass respectively.

Bingo and Lotto

Bingo as usual every Sunday night at 8pm in Clubhouse. Ample supervised car parking. Doors open at 6.30pm. BINGO JACKPOT now stands at €3,700 in 45 calls or less.Total prize money on offer at Sunday night Bingo is now in excess of €6,000.

Lotto jackpot survives again this week. The numbers drawn were 6,15,23,25 Bonus 28.

Congratulations to Sheila McNamee C/o Bingo who matched three numbers and won €200. Next Sunday night's total is a whopping €11,200. The Lotto draw takes place on Sunday night at bingo.

