Rhode GAA Club Notes (October 17)

County Football Champions

Rhode Senior Footballers were crowned County Champions for the record 28th time to go to the top of the pile of the honours list in Offaly.

While it may not have been the greatest game of football played it will forever go down as one of the sweetest victories in the hearts and minds of our players, management and supporters.

It was a tough game where experience and fitness was key to our success with Rhode edging out the win 12 points to Clara's 9 points.

While it was a special day for all the players one man made history, Alan Super McNamee collected his tenth Offaly Senior Championship title, with Niall McNamee, Brian Darby, Shane Sullivan, Pauric Sullivan and Ciaran Heavey collecting their ninth.

Congrats also to Niall McNamee on collecting the man of the match award. A massive well done to our boys and the management team - enjoy the celebrations.

Thanks

A big thank you to Killeigh GAA for the use of their facilities over the past number of months. It was very much appreciated by the team management and players.

Cumann na mBunscol Football Final

Very best of luck to Rhode Parish schools in the Group A Football Cup Final versus Portarlington on Thursday, October 19 in O'Connor Park at 4.30pm. Lets get behind the boys of the future.

U12s

Rhode U12s played Caragh of Kildare in a challenge game on Saturday afternoon last in Fr. Dowling Park, Rhode. It was an excellent display from Rhode with the final score reading Rhode 6-12 Caragh 2-8. A big thank you to Caragh for travelling over.

Rhode GAA Golf Classic

We are holding our Golf Classic this Saturday 21st of October in Highfield Golf Club. Team of 3 €100. The Format is Three-ball Scramble with excellent prizes up for grabs. Refreshments provided by Dempsey's Butchers. Special Guest on the day will be The Dowling Cup. To book Tee Times and for further information contact Oliver Murphy 0877087117 or Ger Hynes 0868143622

Rod Og Fun Fundraiser Croghan Hill Challenge

Rod Og are holding a fun fundraiser to raise money for the up keep of our underage teams and to further their footballing abilities on Saturday, October 28, 11:30am. It's a day of fun and also to enjoy the thrills and spills of the Croghan Hill Challenge. Adults - €20. Students (over 16) - €10. All participants will be entered into a free draw for great prizes. On the Saturday night there will be live music, raffle and refreshments from 9pm in O'Toole's' Lounge, Rhode. For Further details contact Rod Og Club Contact Tracey Murphy 087-2664435. Stephen Darby 086-8452132.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on October 10 for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 4 23 26 28. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Killeen’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €70 each.

Niall Darby

Karen Colgan

Winnie Smullen

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.