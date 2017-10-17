Offaly Cumann na mBunscol Finals taking place this week

Over 80 different games between boys football and girls football involving 57 different schools from across the county have taken place over the last two months.

It has been a fantastic season of activity in which many of the groups have been very close and all of the games have been played in a fair and sporting manner. Well done to all the players and a big thank you to their teachers and parents. All the activities have now culminated in the finals which will take place in O Connor Park Tullamore on next Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

In addition to this, another set of finals will also take place in Birr and Tullamore on Monday, October 23, Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26. Fixtures for those games will be published in due course.

Wednesday October 18 - O’ Connor Park Tullamore

12.45 Girls Football Group E (9 a side) Cloneygowan N.S. vs Clonbullogue N.S.

2.00 Boys Football Group E (11 a side) Cloneygowan N.S. vs Clonmacnoise N.S.

3.15 Boys Football Group C (13 a side) Tubber N.S. vs Boher N.S.

4.30 Boys Football Group B (13 a side) Durrow N.S. vs Mucklagh N.S.



Thursday, October 19 - O’ Connor Park Tullamore

12.45 Boys Football Group I Cup (9 a side) – Mountbolus N.S. vs High Street N.S.

2.00 Girls Football Group C (13 a side ) Daingean N.S. vs Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada

3.15 Boys Football Group F (13 a side) St. Rynagh’s N.S. vs Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada

4.30 Boys Group A Football Cup Final - Rhode Parish Schools vs Portarlington