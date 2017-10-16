This week's Offaly GAA Fixtures

Rhode will be going for the league and championship double

Saturday, October 21

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Rynagh’s Carrig 12noon Simon Whelahan
Ferbane/Belmont v Ballinamere/Durrow Rath 12noon Kieran Dooley

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Final

CRC Gaels v Edenderry Birr 2.30pm Noel Flynn

U16 Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)

Birr v Shinrone Birr 12noon Shane Guinan

AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Qt Final

Westmeath Venue: Fr. Daltons (WH) v Ballinamere 2pm

AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Q Finals

Pullough: Erin Rovers v Ballymore Eustace (Kildare) 2pm

Sunday, October 22

Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Final (Extra Time must be played)

Rhode v Ferbane Mucklagh 11.30am Pauric Pierce

Division 2 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)

Brosna Gaels v Lusmagh Moystown 2pm Declan Cooke

AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Football

Durrow: Durrow v Mullinavat (Kilkenny) 2pm