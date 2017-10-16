This week's Offaly GAA Fixtures
Rhode will be going for the league and championship double
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Saturday, October 21
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Rynagh’s Carrig 12noon Simon Whelahan
Ferbane/Belmont v Ballinamere/Durrow Rath 12noon Kieran Dooley
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Final
CRC Gaels v Edenderry Birr 2.30pm Noel Flynn
U16 Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)
Birr v Shinrone Birr 12noon Shane Guinan
AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Qt Final
Westmeath Venue: Fr. Daltons (WH) v Ballinamere 2pm
AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Q Finals
Pullough: Erin Rovers v Ballymore Eustace (Kildare) 2pm
Sunday, October 22
Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Final (Extra Time must be played)
Rhode v Ferbane Mucklagh 11.30am Pauric Pierce
Division 2 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)
Brosna Gaels v Lusmagh Moystown 2pm Declan Cooke
AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Football
Durrow: Durrow v Mullinavat (Kilkenny) 2pm
