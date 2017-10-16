This week's Leinster GAA Club Fixtures
Three Offaly teams in action this weekend
Offaly GAA
Saturday, October 21
AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football
Clonbonny, Lanesboro: Rathcline (Longford) v HWH Bunclody or Killanerin (Wexford) 2pm
Joule Park, Aughrim: Hollywood (Wicklow) v Emo (Laois) 3pm
Louth Venue: O Connells (Louth) v Kilbride (Carlow) TBC
AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Q Finals
Pullough: Erin Rovers (Offaly) v Ballymore Eustace (Kildare) 2pm
Wexford Venue: Crossabeg Ballymurn (Wexford) v Man O War (Dublin) 2pm
Joule Park, Aughrim: Laragh (Wicklow) v Ballinacargy or Multyfarnham (Westmeath) 1pm
Louth Venue: Glen Emmets (Louth) v Meath Hill (Meath)
AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Qt Finals:
Netwatch Cullen Park Carlow (2.00) Naomh Brid(Carlow) v St Mogues Fethard (Wexford)
Westmeath Venue: Fr. Daltons (WH) v Ballinamere (Offaly) 2pm
Meath Venue: Navan O Mahonys (MH) v John Lockes (Kilkenny) 2pm
Friday/Saturday
AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Qt Final:
Dublin/Kildare Venue (TBC) Erins Isle (D)/Maynooth (KE) v Trumera (Laois)
Sunday, October 22
AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Football:
Durrow, Offaly: Durrow (Offaly) v Mullinavat (Kilkenny) 2pm
Extra time must be played if sides finish level.
