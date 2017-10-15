All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results

Senior and Minor A Football titles decided

Offaly Express Reporter

Offaly Express Reporter

Offaly GAA Results

Senior A Football Championship Final
Rhode 0-12 0-9 Clara

Minor A Football Championship Final
Edenderry 0-9 4-16 Ferbane/Belmont

U16B Football Competition Final
Shamrocks 1-9 3-10 St Broughan's

Division 2 Hurling League Final
Lusmagh 2-20 1-23 Brosna Gaels

Division 1 Hurling League Final
Seir Kieran 2-15 2-19 Shinrone

U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-12 1-16 Ballinamere