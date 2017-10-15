All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results
Senior and Minor A Football titles decided
Offaly GAA Results
Senior A Football Championship Final
Rhode 0-12 0-9 Clara
Minor A Football Championship Final
Edenderry 0-9 4-16 Ferbane/Belmont
Read how Rhode and Ferbane/Belmont claimed their titles by clicking here
U16B Football Competition Final
Shamrocks 1-9 3-10 St Broughan's
Division 2 Hurling League Final
Lusmagh 2-20 1-23 Brosna Gaels
Division 1 Hurling League Final
Seir Kieran 2-15 2-19 Shinrone
U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-12 1-16 Ballinamere
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on