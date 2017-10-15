All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results

Senior A Football Championship Final

Rhode 0-12 0-9 Clara

Minor A Football Championship Final

Edenderry 0-9 4-16 Ferbane/Belmont

Read how Rhode and Ferbane/Belmont claimed their titles by clicking here

U16B Football Competition Final

Shamrocks 1-9 3-10 St Broughan's

Division 2 Hurling League Final

Lusmagh 2-20 1-23 Brosna Gaels



Division 1 Hurling League Final

Seir Kieran 2-15 2-19 Shinrone



U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-12 1-16 Ballinamere





