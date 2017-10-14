This weekend's Offaly GAA Fixtures
Senior A and Minor A Football Finals top the bill
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Saturday
Division 1 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)
Seir Kieran v Shinrone Birr 4pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Division 2 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)
Lusmagh v Brosna Gaels Moystown 4pm Simon Whelahan
Bridge House Hotel U16B Football Final (Extra Time must be played)
Shamrocks v St Broughan’s Cappincur 1pm Bill Glennon
Sunday
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Final
Rhode v Clara BNM OCP 3.30pm Ger Keyes Linesmen: Fergal Smyth & Alan McKnight
Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ballinamere Kilcormac 11.30am Martin Cashen
Tullamore Court Hotel Minor A Football Final
Edenderry v Ferbane/Belmont BNM OCP 1.45pm Fintan Pierce Linesmen: Chris Dwyer & Marius Stones
