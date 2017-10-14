This weekend's Offaly GAA Fixtures

Senior A and Minor A Football Finals top the bill

Offaly Express Reporter

Offaly Express Reporter

Offaly GAA Fixtures

Saturday

Division 1 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)

Seir Kieran v Shinrone Birr 4pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Division 2 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)

Lusmagh v Brosna Gaels Moystown 4pm Simon Whelahan

Bridge House Hotel U16B Football Final (Extra Time must be played)

Shamrocks v St Broughan’s Cappincur 1pm Bill Glennon

Sunday

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Final

Rhode v Clara BNM OCP 3.30pm Ger Keyes Linesmen: Fergal Smyth & Alan McKnight

Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ballinamere Kilcormac 11.30am Martin Cashen

Tullamore Court Hotel Minor A Football Final

Edenderry v Ferbane/Belmont BNM OCP 1.45pm Fintan Pierce Linesmen: Chris Dwyer & Marius Stones