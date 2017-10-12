Rhode GAA Club Notes (October 12)

Offaly Senior Football Final

Rhode take on Clara in the Offaly Senior Football Final this Sunday 15th of October at 3:30pm in Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park Tullamore. Lets Get behind our Boys.

All Ireland Champions

Massive Congratulations to our own Rhode/Fahy Handaball Duo Noel Murphy and David Hope on winning the over 35 A 60 X 30 All Ireland Final defeating Kerry's Dominic Lynch/ JJ Quirke 18-21 21-2 21-13.

County Final Breakfast Morning

On Sunday morning last over 200 men, women and children packed into Rhode GAA Parish Hall to be served up their breakfast by the Rhode Senior Footballers. It was a wonderful occasion and we were delighted to see such a massive crowd turn out as the focus turns now to the county final on Sunday. Speaking at the event Club chairman Joe Malone thanked the massive crowd for coming out in support of Rhode footballers and said that these days and county finals should be enjoyed. Joe went on to thank all involved in organising the breakfast from those in the kitchen to the Rhode Senior team and management, mentioning in his thanks Ray and Tina Dempsey of Dempsey butchers, Rhode Parish enterprise/community centre, O'Toole's Pub and Killeen's Pub. Speaking next, Senior manager Paschal Kellaghan thanked all for turning out and all involved in organising the event and what the support means to the team. Paschal spoke of the team making a donation to Little Wishes by holding a Christmas jumper event last December and asked Niall McNamee and Anton Sullivan to make the presentation to Chairwoman of Little Wishes, Michelle Murphy.

Michelle thanked the team and club for the donation and spoke of the work the money will go towards.

Ending the function we held a free draw for all in attendance the winners of the Rhode half zip top and match tickets were Majella McNamee and Regina Swaine.

County Final Meet and Greet with Rhode Senior Team

The atmosphere was fantastic as a massive turnout of kids shook hands with the Senior team and management on Friday night last. It was a wonderful turn out as parents and their children came to wish the Seniors the very best in the county final on Sunday. Also on the evening members of the Senior team presented medals to the Rhode U13 Leinster blitz winners . Speaking at the event Under-age Chairman/ U13 manager Stephen Darby was delighted with the great turn out and said the best wishes of the parish were with the Rhode Senior footballers. Afterwards the boys and girls were treated to a drink and crisps.

U12s

Rhode U,12s travelled to take on Carbury in a challenge game on Saturday afternoon last. Rhode gave an excellent display throughout the game and defeated Carbury 3-10 to 0-08.

Rhode U12 Panel: Joshua Kellaghan, Liam Walsh, Mark O'Meara, Cian Cocoman, Sean Daly, Cameron Egan, Matt Heavey, Evan Farrelly, Barry Dunne, Ryan Murphy, Ross Kellaghan, Gavin Murphy, Charlie Cullen, Ryan Quinn, Billy Quinn, Dylan Kilmurray, Jamie Glennon, Eoin Murphy, Aaron Byrne, Tiernan Foy, Ryan Kellaghan, Scott Hannon, Leon Kilmurray, Eoghan Murphy.

Rhode GAA Golf Classic

We are holding our Golf Classic on October 21 in Highfield Golf Club. Team of 3 €100. The Format is Three-ball Scramble with excellent prizes up for grabs. Refreshments provided by Dempsey's Butchers. To book Tee Times and for Further information contact Oliver Murphy on 087-7087117 or Ger Hynes on 086-8143622

Rod Og Fun Fundraiser Croghan Hill Challenge

Rod Og are holding a fun fundraiser to raise money for the upkeep of our under-age teams and to further their footballing abilities on Saturday, October 28 at 11:30am. It's a day of fun to enjoy the thrills and spills of the Croghan Hill Challenge. Adults €20. Students (over 16) @ €10. All participants will be entered into a free draw for great prizes. On the Saturday night, there will be live music, a raffle and refreshments from 9pm in O'Toole's' Lounge, Rhode. For Further details contact Rod Og Club Contact Tracey Murphy 087-2664435 or Stephen Darby 086-8452132.

Rhode Minors

Rhode Minors Football team and management would like to thank all who were involved and supported our latest fundraiser, the All Ireland Football Forecast Dublin V Mayo. The winner was Rhode minor footballer Jack Kilmurray Fahy who predicted the score 1-17 to 1-16. Thanks to the Minor players and management Bill Glennon, Anthony Hyland, Derek Egan.



Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 2nd of October for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 5 16 24 30. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Doyle’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €200:

Daniel Daly

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

Sympathy

Deepest Sympathy to the Heavey family on the passing of Michael Heavey, Coventry, formerly Tubberdaly. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Martin, sisters Bridgie and Margaret, brothers-in-law Paddy and Mick, sisters-in-law Geraldine and Ita, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Michaels funeral mass took place on Wednesday morning last in St.Peters Church which was followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.