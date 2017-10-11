Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (October 11)

Division 4 Football semi final

Gracefield 4-9 Ballycumber 1-12.

The concession of two goals and one point in the first six minutes left Ballycumber playing catch up for the remainder of the game played in Geashill on Friday night. Gracefield added two more goals while wind assisted to leave the half time score at 4-6 to 1-4. Andrew Grennan scored the goal and Conrad Casey and Peter Dunne added two points each. A much improved performance from Ballycumber in the second half helped reduce the deficit but they could not get through for the goal they needed. Peter Dunne scored three points, Conrad Casey added two, Leo Guinan kicked two long range points and Colin Daly came up from half back to start the scoring in the second half. The defence restricted Gracefield to three points and were helped by a wonderful save from a penalty by Kyle Cornally.

Team: Kyle Cornally, Jack Quinn, Aaron Daly, Alan Flanagan, Colin Daly, Brian Halligan, David Ayres, Tom Corcoran, Michael Egan, Peter Dunne, Mel Guinan, Andrew Grennan, Kevin Kelly, Lorcan Halligan, Conrad Casey, Leo Guinan, John Corcoran, Peter Flynn.

Minor A Football Championship

Ferbane Belmont 0-10 St Manchan Gaels 0-7.

Having travelled half way across the county to Geashill on Wednesday, both teams deserve the height of praise for the standard of football they produced on a miserable wet and windy night. Because of the conditions scores were hard to get and a half time score of 0-6 to 0-3 in favour of Ferbane Belmont was a fair reflection of the game. With twenty minutes of the second half elapsed, the sides were level at 0-7 each. An injury to Sean Farrell removed one of St Manchan's most dangerous forwards. It was disappointing that the game was allowed to continue while Sean was being attended to on the pitch. Ferbane Belmont scored three points in the final minutes to book their place in the county final against Edenderry on Sunday next.

Garrycastle Tournament

Congratulations to Ballycumber Tubber under 12 team who overcame Caulry in the final of the Garrycastle Tournament on Thursday evening. Many thanks to their mentors and parents.

Under 14 Football

Congratulations to Ballycumber Tubber under 14 footballers who won the Pat Colgan Memorial Tournament in Tubber.

Leinster Junior Football Championship

Congratulations to Erin Rovers who gave a wonderful performance in defeating Sean Connolly's from Longford in Pullough on Saturday. They now face Kildare Champions Ballymore Eustace on Saturday week in Pullough.

Senior B Football

Congratulations to Durrow who won the Offaly Senior B Football County Final on Sunday in O’Connor Park with a convincing win over Bracknagh. Good luck in the Leinster Championship.

Ballycumber GAA History Group

Following on from the success of A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past, the group are starting to carry out research into the history of Moorock, Bellair, Killaghanatubber, Boher, Castlearmstrong, Leabeg and Leamonaghan. The plan is to write a book recording the history of those areas. The group are appealing for anyone with photographs, stories or memories to make them available for publication.

The History Group members will be in Gussies Coffee Shop on Bank Holiday Monday from 3 o’clock to record stories and memories and to copy photographs. All are welcome.

Wicklow GAA

Well done to former Club members Daniel Power and Keith Lawler who were members of the Laragh team who won the Wicklow Junior A Football Championship Final for the first time in 27 years recently. Laragh progressed in the Leinster Club Junior Championship with a victory over Kilcavan from Laois on Saturday.

