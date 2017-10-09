This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (October 9-15)

Wednesday, October 11



Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Semi Final (Extra Time must played)

Ballinagar v Erin Rovers Tubber 8pm Chris Dwyer

Saturday, October 14

Division 1 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)

Seir Kieran v Shinrone Birr 4pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Division 2 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)

Lusmagh v Brosna Gaels Moystown 4pm Simon Whelahan

Bridge House Hotel U16B Football Final (Extra Time must be played)

Shamrocks v St Broughan’s Cappincur 1pm Bill Glennon

Sunday, October 15

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Final

Rhode v Clara BNM OCP 3.30pm Ger Keyes

Linesmen: Fergal Smyth & Alan McKnight

Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ballinamere Kilcormac 11.30am Martin Cashen

Tullamore Court Hotel Minor A Football Final

Edenderry v Ferbane/Belmont BNM OCP 1.45pm Fintan Pierce

Linesmen: Chris Dwyer & Marius Stones

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.