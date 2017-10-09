This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (October 9-15)
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Wednesday, October 11
Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Semi Final (Extra Time must played)
Ballinagar v Erin Rovers Tubber 8pm Chris Dwyer
Saturday, October 14
Division 1 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)
Seir Kieran v Shinrone Birr 4pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Division 2 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)
Lusmagh v Brosna Gaels Moystown 4pm Simon Whelahan
Bridge House Hotel U16B Football Final (Extra Time must be played)
Shamrocks v St Broughan’s Cappincur 1pm Bill Glennon
Sunday, October 15
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Final
Rhode v Clara BNM OCP 3.30pm Ger Keyes
Linesmen: Fergal Smyth & Alan McKnight
Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ballinamere Kilcormac 11.30am Martin Cashen
Tullamore Court Hotel Minor A Football Final
Edenderry v Ferbane/Belmont BNM OCP 1.45pm Fintan Pierce
Linesmen: Chris Dwyer & Marius Stones
