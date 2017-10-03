Offaly GAA Digest (October 3)

Ballycumber GAA Club

Intermediate Hurling: Brosna Gaels put in a good performance in the Molloy Environmental Systems Offaly Intermediate Hurling Final on Sunday in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park. But, Ballinamere were just that bit stronger and ran out winners on a 0—16 to 2—5 scoreline. Well done to all involved and they can look forward to playing in the new Senior B Championship next year.

Minor A Football Championship: St Manchan Gaels recorded a very impressive victory over St Broughans in Croghan on Friday night on a score of 3—10 to 1—9 and they now face Ferbane Belmont in Geashill on Wednesday night at 8pm in the Minor A Football Championship semi final. We wish all involved the best of luck.

Division 4 Football Semi Final: The Ballycumber v Gracefield Division 4 Football League semi final has been rearranged for Geashill on Friday night at 8pm.

Tidy Towns: Congratulations to Ballycumber Tidy Towns Committee on the marks achieved in the Supervalu Tidy Towns competition. The comments of the Judges were very complimentary and must give confidence to gain more marks next year.

Ladies Football: Naomh Ciaran ladies footballers run in the Leinster Ladies Football Intermediate Club Championship came to an end when they were defeated 4—10 to 2—11 by St Maurs , Dublin in Rush on Saturday.

Lotto Results: The lotto numbers drawn this week were 11,15, 22,23. No jackpot winner. One match three winner. Next week’s draw will be held in Stewarts on Monday night at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of €2600. Play lotto on line at https://www.locallotto.ie/ localhome.asp?LL_ID=415 or buy tickets from usual lotto sellers.

“G.B.F” Get Ballycumber Fit: Meet at Ballycumber GAA Pitch on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 7.30pm until Christmas.

Edenderry GAA Club

Edenderry U14 Ladies: Edenderry GAA would like to wish our under 14 girls the very best of luck in the county final this coming Saturday September 30th. The girls are going for a two in a row after claiming the title in 2016, but are up against strong favourites Shamrocks who have been undefeated all year. Time and venue has still to be decided and will be announced early this week - all support appreciated.

Kilmacud Crokes Ladies Football U14 7-A-Side All Ireland Competition: Edenderry Under 14 girls represented Offaly in the Kilmacud Crokes ladies All Ireland 7 a side competition on Saturday last. The girls played 3 group games, losing by a point to Kilmacud Crokes and defeating Doora Barefield (Clare) and Drumgoon (Cavan) meaning they finished joint top of the group on 4 points. However after the scores were totted up they lost out on goal difference which left them in the last 16 of the plate competition. After defeating Mahercloone of Monaghan the girls then played a quarter final against Castlerahan of Cavan and after a very close affair the girls lost narrowly on a scoreline of 3-5 to 2-6, but can hold their heads high after giving their all. The plate competition was eventually won by Kilkenny City who have had a tremendous year having also defeated Edenderry on the way to winning the all Ireland Feile competition in June of this year.



The girls who lined out on Saturday for Edenderry were 1. Sophie Leddin 2. Anna Doyle 3. Niamh Flynn 4. Kiah Farrelly 5. Kellie Oglesby 6. Maria Doyle 7. Ava Robinson 8. Katie Dunne 9. Shauna Comerford 10. Colleen Brereton 11. Saoirse Dunne 12 Amy Lynch.

Bingo and Lotto: Bingo as usual every Sunday night at 8pm in Clubhouse. BINGO JACKPOT now stands at €3600 in 45 calls or less. Total prize money on offer at Sunday night. Bingo is now in excess of €6000. Ample supervised car parking. Doors open at 6.30.

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot at this weeks draw, the numbers drawn were 8, 9, 21, 24, bonus 26. Next weeks jackpot will be €10900. Congratulations to Geraldine Hogan who matched 3 numbers and collected 400 euro

Club Merchandise: Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest Club Merchandise to suit all age groups Gents and ladies.

Edenderry Mini All Ireland Leagues: The Rationel sponsored All Ireland leagues continue this week for U6/U8 on Tuesday and Thursday U10/U12 at 6:30pm. All fixtures and league tables can be viewed on www.edenderrygaa.ie or Edenderry GAA facebook page. The club would like to thank all the new and existing coaches that have come on board to help make this a great community event.

Raheen GAA Club

LOTTO: The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday 25 September were 04 06 23 25. There was No Jackpot winner of €7,600 and 2 Match 3 Winners (P Greene C/O Geashill P/O; Shirley Keegan C/O C Casey) (€200 Each). Next week’s draw will take place in Doyle’s, Killeigh on Monday 09 October 2017.LOTTO

Rhode GAA Club

County Final Breakfast Morning: Join the Rhode Senior Footballers For a County Final Breakfast Morning in the Rhode GAA Parish Hall on Sunday October 8 with Full Irish Breakfast served between 9am & 10am. Adults €10 - U,12s €5. Tickets Available from Joe Malone 0860553879 , Paschal Kellaghan, 0860276718 Declan Gorman 0863834232. Join Us to get in the mood for the County Final. Rhode Abu !!

Offaly Senior Football Final: Rhode take on Clara in the Offaly Senior Football Final on Sunday 15th of October at 3:30pm in Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park Tullamore. Lets Get behind our Boys !!

County Final Meet and Greet with Rhode Senior Team: Everyone from the parish especially our under-age players from Rod Og and Rhode Ladies are invited to attend the meet and greet on Friday 6th of October at 7:30pm to support the Senior Footballers and their Management Team as they get ready for the County Final. Presentation of U,13 Team Leinster Winners Medals will be made by the Senior Team. Also on the night you can Pre-register for the Rod Og Croghan Hill Fundraiser

Rod Og Fun Fundraiser Croghan Hill Challenge: Rod Og are holding a fun fundraiser to raise money for the up keep of our under-age teams and to further their footballing abilities on Saturday October 28th 11:30am . Its a day of fun also enjoy the thrills and spills of the Croghan Hill Challenge Adults @ €20. Students (over 16) @ €10 All participants will be entered into a free draw for great prizes. On the Saturday night there will be live music, raffle and refreshments from 9pm in O'Toole's' Lounge Rhode. For Further details contact Rod Og Club Contact Tracey Murphy 087-2664435. Stephen Darby 086-8452132 .A Pre-registration evening will take place in Fr.Dowling Park on Friday 6th at 7:30pm.

U-12 Boys: On Saturday last Rhode played Mullingar Shamrocks in a challenge game in Fr.Dowling Park where an exhibition of football was giving by both teams and final score was Mullingar Shamrocks 6-6 Rhode 3-13. A massive well done to the lads on a great game and their management team. Thanks to Mullingar Shamrocks for travelling up. A word of thanks to the parents who made sandwiches and served up refreshments on Saturday with a special thank you going to Regina Swaine. Team: Joshua Kellaghan, Ethan Hannon, Liam Walsh, Cian Cocoman, Sean Daly, Cameron Egan, Matt Heavey, Noah Swaine, Ben Kennedy, Ryan Murphy, Ross Kellaghan, Gavin Murphy, Charlie Cullen, Ryan Quinn, Billy Quinn, Nathan Glennon, Dylan Kilmurray, Jamie Glennon, Eoghan Kiilmurray, Eoin Murphy, Tadhg Swaine, Leon Kilmurray.

U-8s Boys: Our U-8s travelled to the faithful fields on Saturday last to to take part in a blitz where they played Shannonbridge, Tullamore and Ferbane where they gave an excellent display of football . A massive thank you to the management team, Parents and especially our u,8 boys for an excellent year.

Handball: Very best of luck to David Hope & Noel Murphy who are in the 60/30 finals in Limerick on Sunday 8th of October at 1pm in Limerick .

Rhode GAA Golf Classic: We are holding our Golf Classic on 21st of October in Highfield Golf Club.

Team of 3 €100 The Format is Three-ball Scramble with excellent prizes up for grabs. Refreshments provided by Dempseys Butchers. To book Tee Times and for Further information contact Oliver Murphy 0877087117 or Ger Hynes 0868143622

Lotto: There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 25th of September for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 9 14 23 25. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to O’Toole’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €35 each. Alan Harte, Lilabeth Donegan, Declan Nolan, Nora Hickey, Caroline Glynn, Mary Daly

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to!!

Sympathy: Deepest Sympathy to The O'Toole Family on the passing of George O'Toole Rathcobican. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lucy and sadly missed by his sons John, Donal, Tim, Christopher and Niall, daughter Terée, grandchildren Michael, Claire, Brian, Deirdre, Daniel, Rebecca, Hannah, Jane, George, Lucy, Mark and Tim, his two great-grandchildren Michael and Lucy, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. George's Funeral mass took place on Sunday afternoon in St,Peters church which was followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery

Deepest Sympathy is also expressed to the Galvin Family on the passing of Joe Galvin Barrysbrook . Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie. Sadly missed by his family Margaret, Michael, Patrick, John Paul (RIP), Christopher, Siobhan and Patricia, brothers Mick and Paddy, sister Dina, cousins Phil and Johnny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Joe's Funeral mass took place on Friday midday at St.Brigid's Church Croghan which was followed by burial to Croghan Cemetery.

May George & Joe Rest In Peace.

St Vincents Minor Club

Minor: Our Minors were beaten in the quarter final by Ferbane on Friday night. Despite a gallant St. Vincents performance, Ferbane were superior on the night and played a fine brand of football. The team did very well making it to this stage of the competition defeating Tullamore and Clara en route. A big thanks to Jamie Hayes and Conan Curley for their efforts – on this the final year of the Minor competition.

Under 8s: Last Saturday our u8s had the pleasure of playing in a blitz at the flash new Faithful Fields complex near Kilcormac. The lads perfomed well, and had two competitive games against Clara and Tullamore - and the skills continue to develop nicely.

Under 6s: The Under 6s finished their season last week with an outing to Supermacs. Alot of fun was had by all throughout the season, and some enjoyable matches were played against local clubs over the last couple of months. Many thanks to the mentors Niall Farrelly, Damian Longworth, Aishling Jones, David Walsh, Adrian Delaney, Matt Colgan, and Jake Naughton- alot of tedious development work begins at this stage.

